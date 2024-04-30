Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Alessandro Buongiorno has made AC Milan’s pursuit of the Torino defender ‘complex’ it has been suggested in Italy.

The 24-year-old has attracted attention with his performances this season, featuring in 26 of Torino’s 34 Serie A matches.

Italian giants have been eyeing Buongiorno, but Tottenham are also alive to the defender’s talents and have held initial talks about a deal.

Ange Poestcoglou’s Tottenham are expected to add to their options at the back over the course of the summer transfer window.

Torino have set a steep asking price for their defender though, whom they have tied down with a contract until 2028.

AC Milan are keen to win the race for Buongiorno and while they can battle other Italian sides, according to Italian outlet Milanlive.it, the presence of Tottenham in the chase makes the situation ‘complex’ for the Rossoneri.

Tottenham have Premier League financial muscle and could present a compelling offer to Buongiorno.

AC Milan will look to do all they can to give themselves an edge in the chase, but if Tottenham go in with full force the situation could be difficult.