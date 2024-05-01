Former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp believes Arne Slot should find a way to sell Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to get a fresh start at Liverpool.

A deal is in place between Feyenoord and Liverpool for Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the new manager of the Merseyside giants at the end of the season.

Slot will reportedly have less power than Klopp when it comes to transfers with Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes taking the lead on those matters.

However, Van der Gijp believes Liverpool need a fresh start under Slot, which means the incoming Reds boss should consider selling both Van Dijk and Salah to completely shake up things at Anfield.

Liverpool are not planning to sell Salah despite interest from Saudi Arabia, but the Dutchman believes the Egyptian is on a downward curve and he should leave before he drops down the pecking order at Anfield.

Van der Gijp said on Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur): “I think it would be best for Slot to slowly replace guys like Salah and Van Dijk.

“I read that Dortmund would be interested in Van Dijk instead of Hummels. Then he can play in a slightly easier competition.

“Salah should also just leave.”

And Van der Gijp added: “That would be the best thing for him.

“He has performed incredibly, year in, year out.

“Now things are slowly starting to deteriorate. That is not easy. Your ego is affected, you fall down the pecking order.”

Liverpool are unlikely to want to move on stars such as Van Dijk and Salah early in Slot’s reign, however if the players push for moves their hands could be tied.