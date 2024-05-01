Newcastle United-linked defender Robin Le Normand would be keen on a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old defender has been a consistent performer at Real Sociedad and is wanted at several clubs.

Newcastle have prioritised bringing in centre-backs this summer due to injuries to key defenders in their squad.

Le Normand is one of the players Newcastle are keeping tabs on and he is also a key target for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Le Normand would be keen on a move to Atletico Madrid in the coming months.

He has been aware of Atletico Madrid’s interest for a while and would be happy to join the Spanish giants.

However, the Madrid club are not prepared to offer silly money to Real Sociedad for his signature in the summer.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Javi Galan join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal as part of any agreement to bring down the asking price for Le Normand.