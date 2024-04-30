Manchester United loan star Sofyan Amrabat does not want to return to his parent club Fiorentina in the summer, with Juventus and AC Milan offered the chance to sign him.

The 27-year-old has failed to impress at Manchester United, having featured only in parts for Erik ten Hag’s team.

The Red Devils have decided against making Amrabat’s move permanent and the player is set to return to his parent club Fiorentina in the summer.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Amrabat has a clear desire not to return to Fiorentina.

The player’s agents have offered him to two fellow Serie A clubs, Juventus and AC Milan.

However, Amrabat earns a salary of €4m plus bonuses at Manchester United, which could be a hindrance towards securing his signature for the Italian clubs.

The midfielder wants to maintain his salary level.

It remains to be seen hence where Amrabat’s future lies beyond this season, but he does not want to head back to La Viola.