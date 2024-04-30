Netherlands legend Marco van Basten believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will benefit from the way Arne Slot usually sets up defences.

Slot is set to be named the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the new Liverpool manager at the end of the season

There are critics of the impending appointment with many feeling that the Dutchman is not proven enough outside the Netherlands to get a high-pressure job such as the Liverpool one.

However, there is intrigue in the Netherlands about how Slot will do in England with one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Van Basten believes Van Dijk will be one of the beneficiaries of his compatriot’s arrival.

The former attacker pointed out that the way Slot sets up his defences and the proactive way they play football should end up suiting the Netherlands captain as he is the defensive leader at Anfield.

“I am very curious about that”, Van Basten said on Rondo.

“When I see how all those players at Feyenoord are doing well offensively and defensively, I think he can benefit from that.

“If you see how the Feyenoord defence play with the right structure, I think it will also be the case at Liverpool.

“Van Dijk plays a leading role in there and it will help him.”

Former Netherlands star Rene van der Gijp has advised Arne Slot to try and sell Van Dijk once he joins Liverpool.