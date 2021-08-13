Celtic target Aurelio Buta is tipped not to be amongst the names on Everton’s list of transfer targets despite claims they are set to launch a swoop for him, according to The Athletic.

New Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on further bolstering his squad in the ongoing window and has identified right-back as a key position.

Celtic have zeroed in on Royal Antwerp full-back Buta as a potential recruit and have already seen the Belgian outfit knock back an initial £1m offer, with the club holding a £3m asking price.

But the Glasgow giants have been tipped to face significant competition for the 21-year-old’s services as Premier League outfit Everton are also credited with an interest in him.

And it has been claimed the Toffees are set to launch a swoop for Buta, matching his £3m asking price to take him to Merseyside this summer.

However, contrary to claims, Buta is believed to not currently be among the names on Everton’s transfer wish list.

The Toffees saw their top target for the right-back spot, Denzel Dumfries moving to Serie A giants Inter, but Buta is not among the Premier League side’s alternative options.

After a slow start Celtic seem to have started finding their rhythm under Postecoglou, registering three wins on the trot across all competitions and it appears they have received a boost in their ambitions to snap up Buta as Everton are not battling them for his signature.

There is less than three weeks left in the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Celtic will once again try to test Royal Antwerp’s resolve with another offer for Buta before the window slams shut.