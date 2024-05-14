Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Vitor Roque has been offered to Inter Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona splashed out €60m to sign the teenage Brazilian attacker in the last winter transfer window.

However, the 19-year-old has struggled to break into Xavi Hernandez’s plans and he has made just two appearances in the starting eleven in La Liga.

With Xavi set to stay at Barcelona, the forward could depart the Camp Nou over the course of the summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in him and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), he is also being shopped around in Italy.

It has been claimed that Serie A champions Inter have been offered the chance to sign Roque in the summer.

Inter are in the market for forwards and Roque’s name has been put on their table ahead of the next transfer window.

A loan move to the Nerazzurri has been proposed but for the moment he is not a primary target for Inter.

The Serie A giants are still very much focused on trying to get Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson.