Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Joshua Kimmich is set to hold talks with Bayern Munich later this month but a decision over his future is not expected before the start of the European Championship.

The 29-year-old midfielder and right-back has a year left on his contract at Bayern Munich and no agreement is in place over a new deal.

Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are keeping close tabs on his situation with a view to potentially signing him in the summer.

Some initial talks took place between Bayern Munich and the player over a new deal in March.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), more concrete negotiations are expected to take place soon.

Kimmich and his representatives are scheduled to meet Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl later this month.

The two sides will discuss his future at the club and the potential of him signing a new contract.

If he does not sign a new deal, Kimmich is likely to be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, a decision either way is not expected to take place before the start of the European Championship.

Arsenal and Liverpool, both suitors, are likely to be watching his situation closely in the coming weeks.