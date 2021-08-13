Alex Hunt admits he is placing his faith in Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore knowing what is best for him after he completed a loan switch to National League side Grimsby Town.

The 21-year-old midfielder has had a taste of first team action at Hillsborough, but has struggled to feature on a regular basis and has now headed out on loan.

He has linked up with Grimsby and is clear he listened closely to the advice of his Owls boss Moore, who signed off on the move.

Welcome to the Sheffield Wednesday Iniesta! Grimsby Town Football Club are pleased to announce the signing of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt until January 2022.

Hunt is trusting Moore’s view that he needs game time at Grimsby, which will help him to kick on with his development.

“My manager at Wednesday was really honest with me and I think he knows best for my development, he wants me to come here and get game”, Hunt told Grimsby’s official site.

“So I think coming here to a club that wants me and a manager who puts their trust and faith in me, it’s the right move for right now in my career.”

The experience Hunt has gathered by being in and around the Sheffield Wednesday first-team will hopefully stand him in good stead for the spell at Grimsby, the youngster insists.

“I have been in and around the first team for a few years now [at Sheffield Wednesday].

“I have played a few games in the Championship, trained with top-level players every day so I don’t feel coming here I will have a problem fitting in with the lads and at this level.”

Grimsby will be looking to push for promotion back to the Football League this season and Hunt will be keen to play his part in any success.