Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier may have an option to leave the club before the transfer window shuts, according to Sky Sports News.

Tottenham are ready to let Aurier go this month, but the French full-back has struggled to find a club to depart to.

His situation may change though before the transfer window shuts and it is claimed that French champions Lille could consider signing him.

Lille full-back Zeki Celik has been linked with a move away from the French club and if he departs then Lille could turn to Aurier.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is working overtime to move players surplus to requirements at Tottenham out of the club.

Aurier has just one year left on his Tottenham contract and is looking for an exit.

He made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs last term and chipped in with two goals and three assists.

It remains to be seen if Aurier will make the move to Lille before the window slams shut this month.