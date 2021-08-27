CSKA Moscow are being put under pressure by Nikola Vlasic’s representatives to sanction a move for the player, amidst interest from West Ham United.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their squad further by signing an attacking player before the transfer window slams shut.

The Irons have identified Jesse Lingard as their top target for the position, having been impressed with his performances during his time on loan at the club last term.

However, West Ham are said to be looking at potential alternatives for Lingard as they are put off by Manchester United’s asking price for the Englishman.

CSKA Moscow attacker Vlasic is said to be under consideration by the Hammers, who are said to have opened talks with the Russian club.

And according to Russian outlet Eurostavka.ru, Vlasic’s agents are applying pressure on CSKA Moscow to sanction a move for him.

The former Everton star appears to be keen on sealing a move away from the Russian club, amidst interest from West Ham.

West Ham are said to be prepared to pay €20m plus add-ons for Vlasic, but are in no hurry to submit a formal offer.