Celtic star Ryan Christie has turned down the chance to play Premier League football with Burnley to move to Bournemouth, according to talkSPORT.

Out of contract in January, Celtic are open to moving Christie on and the Scotland international is moving south of the border.

He has offers on the table from Premier League side Burnley and Championship outfit Bournemouth, and has plumped for the Cherries.

Burnley are offering superior wages to Bournemouth, but it is thought the lure of being able to operate in the position he wants has tempted him to the south coast.

Christie will play under Scott Parker at Bournemouth and try to help the Cherries bounce back up to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has featured for Celtic this season, making nine appearances under Ange Postecoglou.

Christie has scored once, hitting the back of the net against Jablonec in the Europa League.

He will depart Celtic Park having turned out 151 times in total for the Scottish giants, scoring 41 times.