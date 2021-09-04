Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici insists that he has added players to the club who are keen to win silverware.

Paratici oversaw an overhaul of the Spurs squad over the course of the summer transfer window, with a host of fresh faces arriving, and played a key role in the appointment of Nuno as the side’s new boss.

The former Juventus deal-maker focused on young talents, with Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Matar Sarr all under the age of 23.

Spurs have not won a trophy since the EFL Cup in 2008, despite challenging for the title and reaching a Champions League final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And Paratici is clear that he is putting together a young squad who are hungry to change that by winning a trophy.

“The window was hard for everybody. The pandemic affected a lot this kind of market”, Paratici was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“We had an objective, a target, to renew the team.

“Young players, young talent with big potential and their hope is to win something with Tottenham – to win something with this great team.

“We have here a lot of players who, in my opinion, are big players that in the last two seasons have not been at their level of performance”, he added.

Nuno has led Tottenham to three wins from their opening three Premier League games, but his side have netted just three goals in the process.