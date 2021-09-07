Chelsea are continuing to keep tabs on Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, as well as Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to a lesser extent, according to Eurosport.

The European champions strengthened their midfield options with the signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea have also included an option to make the Spaniard’s loan move permanent in their agreement with the La Liga champions.

However, there are no assurances that the Blues will trigger the option to make Saul’s move permanent, with the club still keeping tabs on other midfielders.

Chelsea have been previously linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham and Monaco’s Tchouameni and are said to be still keeping tabs on them.

While Thomas Tuchel’s side are monitoring Bellingham, they are keeping tabs on Tchouameni to a slightly lesser extent.

Chelsea are also strong contenders to sign Declan Rice from London rivals West Ham next summer.

However, the England international is expected to be the subject of a three-way tussle between Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.