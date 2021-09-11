Alan Shearer has insisted that Newcastle United can take a lot of heart from their performance against Manchester United despite their 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut for Manchester United and played a starring role in their win over Newcastle at home.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also scored in a commanding performance on paper, but Newcastle made it hard for the Red Devils until they scored two late goals to seal the three points.

Shearer feels that Ronaldo showed why he is considered one of the greats of the game and Manchester United have a frightening number of options in their squad.

But Shearer insisted that Newcastle played well as well and they can take a lot of positives back home despite their heavy defeat on paper.

The Newcastle legend took to Twitter and wrote: “You have to respect greatness and Cristiano Ronaldo is that and more.

“Plenty of positives for Newcastle to take from that performance.

“Man United so many options going forward.”

Newcastle still just have a point from their opening four games and will host Leeds United at St. James’ Park next Friday night.