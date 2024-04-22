PSV Eindhoven supremo Marcel Brands has claimed that Newcastle United tracked Joey Veerman is aware that the club want to keep him for one more season at least.

The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder has been hugely impressive for PSV this season and has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on him with a view to potentially taking him to St. James’ Park in the next transfer window.

Brands conceded that it is not surprising that Veerman could consider opportunities to move on from PSV following a good season.

He stressed that the midfielder has been a key component of the PSV team and claimed that he has informed the player and his agents that the club want to keep him for at least one more season.

Brands told Studio Voetbal (via Voetbal Primeur): “Every player if he plays a good season, wants to look further if the opportunity presents itself.

“Joey still has two years left on his contract. I think he is a fantastic player. He makes us play better football.

“In any case, we have indicated to Joey and his agents that we want to look at his contract so that he can stay in Eindhoven for at least another year.”

Veerman has also been linked with a move to France where Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in him.