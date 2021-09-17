West Ham United new boy Nikola Vlasic is the view that upcoming Premier League opponents Manchester United have one of the best squads in the world, but insists the Hammers are not scared of them.

Having roped in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane over the recently concluded transfer window, Manchester United’s squad is considered to be among the best in the top flight by many.

The Red Devils are tipped to challenge for the title this season and are set to travel to the capital on Sunday to take on David Moyes’ West Ham in a top flight clash.

Hammers new boy Vlasic is of the view that upcoming top flight opponents Manchester United possess one of the best squads in the world.

However, the Croatian has issued a warning to all their top flight rivals that West Ham are not scared of any of their opponents as they have a strong squad and a good manager to lead them.

“Their [Manchester United’s] team may be one of the best in the world”, Vlasic told Standard Sport.

“You never know how we’ll approach the game — we still need to talk about that — but one thing is for sure: we will not be scared.

“I don’t think this team is scared of anyone.

“We can play with anyone because we have very good players, a good manager, good staff to show us details of the games.

“We shouldn’t be afraid. We should show our best.

“I came back [to England] because of [games like] this. This is football.

“This will be my first time at the West Ham stadium, so I hope I can play Sunday.”

Having made his first start for West Ham in their 2-0 Europa League win on Thursday away at Dinamo Zagreb, all eyes will be on whether Moyes will hand Vlasic a home debut in Sunday’s clash.