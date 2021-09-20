Club Brugge are rated as unlikely to accept an offer of £20m from Arsenal for Noa Lang, who was heavily linked with Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal made significant additions to their squad in the recently concluded transfer window in the shape of players such as Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners are now keen to strengthen their squad further when the transfer window re-opens in January and have identified Club Brugge’s Lang as a potential recruit.

There have been claims that Arsenal are lining up a £20m bid for the Netherlands Under-21 international in the winter transfer window.

However, Club Brugge would likely not accept an offer of £20m from the north London giants for Lang, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

It is suggested that Club Brugge would want a figure in excess of that sum in order to let Lang, who recently signed a new contract running until 2025, depart.

Lang was also heavily linked with a move to Leeds United in the recently concluded transfer window, but the Whites ended up signing Daniel James.

The 22-year-old forward impressed at Club Brugge last season and has carried his blistering form into the new season.