West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes that star centre-back Kurt Zouma brings to his side the winning mentality he cultivated while playing for Chelsea.

Zouma collected five winners’ medals in his spell at Chelsea, including two Premier Leagues and a Champions League one just this past season.

Having left Stamford Bridge for the London Stadium this summer, Zouma has made two appearances so far for the Hammers and has contributed to a clean sheet in one of them.

Moyes believes that Zouma is yet to hit his prime as a player and hopes that it comes while he is still a West Ham player.

The Hammers boss is also keen to see Zouma bring the winning mentality from Stamford Bridge to his West Ham side.

“I think if you’re 26 and you’re a centre-back, there’s still more improvement to come”, Moyes said in a press conference.

“I think his best years are still to come and hopefully they’ll be at West Ham.

“He’s come from a club where he’s used to winning trophies so I hope he brings that to us as well.

“To be involved in the France squad as well says something about him.

“We’ve got great competition in centre-halves at the moment, we had terrific performances the other night from Issa Diop and Craig Dawson, so that’s what we want as well.”

The Hammers are in the Europa League group stage for the first time this season and have also advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

They will be hoping Zouma’s experience of European football can aid them going forward.