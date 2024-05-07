Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has slammed Erik ten Hag for failing to develop a clear playing style or philosophy in two years as manager at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is under severe pressure after Manchester United slumped to their 13th league defeat of the season at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

There are calls for Manchester United to sack the Dutchman immediately but the club are insistent that they will not make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final.

Meulensteen, who was on Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching staff at Manchester United, conceded that it is difficult to explain what is going on at the club now.

He feels that every manager needs time to implement his style but indicated that in close to two years Ten Hag has failed to develop a coherent style or philosophy or culture at Manchester United.

“It is really incomprehensible what is happening now. There is simply no more progress”, he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“You know, as a new manager, you always have to deal with a squad that you have not put together yourself.

“So, it takes a few transfer periods before you get the players you want.

“I always say, a manager needs eighteen months to get it right and to get on track.

“But now there is none of that [last season when they won the EFL Cup and finished third in the Premier League] optimism left.

“There is no playing style, club culture or philosophy.”

Several Manchester United players are reportedly convinced that Ten Hag will get sacked at the end of the season.