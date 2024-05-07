Chelsea are set to face competition from German giants Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Palmeiras teenager Estevao.

The 17-year-old winger has been attracting the prying eyes of clubs across the Atlantic with his performances for Palmeiras.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the Brazil Under-17 international with a view to taking him to Spain.

However, Chelsea are the ones who are set to table an offer to try and take him to the British capital this summer.

But it will not be a straightforward operation as according to Spanish sports daily AS, Bayern Munich have also entered the race for Estevao.

The German giants have been diligently scouting him and are now convinced about the teenager’s talent.

The Bavarians are prepared to make a big offer to try and beat Chelsea to the winger’s signature.

They have already been in contact with Palmeiras but are yet to table a formal offer for the player.

Palmeiras are looking to get a fixed fee of €45m, which could go up to €60m based on performance-based add-ons.