Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman is sure that Mino Raiola’s demands are likely to keep the Reds away from wanting Erling Haaland next summer.

Haaland is almost certain to leave Dortmund at the end of the season due to a release clause that will come into effect in his contract.

The 21-year-old is the premier young striker in world football at the moment and has scored 68 times in 67 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions.

Manchester United have identified him as their top target and Haaland is also believed to be a target for Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

But Liverpool’s name has not been mentioned in the race, despite their ageing strike force.

McManaman conceded that given the kind of money Raiola is likely to demand on top of the transfer fee and Haaland’s wages, the Reds will not want to take any part in that sort of an auction.

The former Red told Horseracing.net: “I don’t think the transfer fee is the reason that Liverpool won’t be in the market for Erling.

“I believe it’s all the other variables that come with signing a player of his calibre.

“He would command a big wage and once you pay one player a huge amount of money, then all the other players are going to want the same.

“Mino Raiola would want a ton of money for not only Haaland but for himself too and I don’t think Liverpool would want any part in that.”

Haaland has eleven goals in eight appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season.