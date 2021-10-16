A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media following the Whites’ 1-0 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League, with relegation worries now firmly in many fans’ minds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side scored their first league win of the season before the international break as they beat struggling Watford, but failed to build on it on the south coast.

Without Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford, Leeds struggled badly and conceded in the 53rd minute when Armando Broja struck for the hosts.

Leeds had a host of youngsters on the bench, a result of Bielsa’s desire to run a small squad, and brought on Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Adam Forshaw as they tried to get back into the game.

Fans are now beginning to be worried about the possibility that Leeds could be drawn into a relegation scrap.

Jord admits that he usually does not feel Leeds will be in trouble with Bielsa at the helm, but is now seriously wondering if the Whites can stay up.

Terry dubbed the performance at Southampton “embarrassing”, while Steve Brett feels the display was the worst he has seen from Leeds this term.

Steve Bradley believes the defeat is due to Bielsa wanting such a small squad and thinks there are serious questions to answer, something Kris Hilliam also agrees with.

Very very few times have I thought we’d be in real trouble under Bielsa. Now is one of them, and I’m seriously doubting whether or not we can survive.#lufc — Jord (@jordgray21) October 16, 2021

Relegation performance. Will that happen? Only time will tell, but that was it if you were wondering. #lufc #mot — ‘40 Points’ Ding (@D_I_N_G) October 16, 2021

That was embarassing. Not 1 shot on target. Absolutely woeful all over the pitch. Not 1 player had a good game. #lufc — Terry 🇬🇮 (@eltel89) October 16, 2021

The worst game I’ve seen this season. We are in really big trouble. #LeedsUnited #mot #lufc — Steve Brett (@SteveBrettAgain) October 16, 2021

Leeds reaping the rewards of Bielsa wanting a small squad. Pathetic effort today. Big questions for @andrearadri to answer or it’s gonna be a long season… #lufc #bielsa — Steve Bradley (@SteveJBradley) October 16, 2021