Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has insisted that the Spanish champions’ victory over Liverpool in the Champions League last year will not matter if they do not play the same way against the Reds this week.

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will host Premier League giants Liverpool in their third Champions League group stage game of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday.

The two sides lock horns for the first time since Atletico Madrid beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 of the competition in March last year.

Looking back at the game, Atletico Madrid star Oblak pointed out how everyone in Diego Simeone’s side had to step up to get the Spanish side the win.

However, the goalkeeper has insisted that Atletico Madrid’s win over Liverpool last year will not matter if they do not play the same way and get the win against the Reds this time around.

“I played well, but so did my team-mates“, Oblak told Atletico Madrid’s in-house media.

“Everyone had to step in at different times to help the team and win the match.

“The atmosphere at Anfield was incredible.

“We’re happy about what we did, but it’s in the past.

“If we don’t play like that on Tuesday, what happened [last year] won’t matter because all that matters is the last game.“

Having suffered a disappointing defeat at Atletico Madrid’s hands last year, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can get the better of Simeone’s side at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday.