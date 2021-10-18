Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has warned the Black Cats against taking their forthcoming League One opponents Crewe Alexandra lightly despite their poor form.

Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Gillingham when they lock horns with Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road in League One on Tuesday.

The Railwaymen have been on a poor run of form this season, having registered only one win in their 12 league matches so far and sitting 23rd in the table with eight points.

Looking ahead to Sunderland’s trip to Gresty Road, Elliott has urged his former employers not to take Crewe lightly despite their poor run of form.

Elliott is of the view that Crewe deserved something from their game against Fleetwood Town at the weekend although they lost 3-0, but is hopeful that Sunderland go atop the table with a win on Tuesday.

“It’s another road trip on Tuesday and another big game“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“Crewe are struggling but that shouldn’t mean they should be taken any more lightly than they would any other team.

“Crewe lost on Saturday but by all accounts they played well and deserved something from their game.

“Another three points for Sunderland could see Johnson’s men at the top of the table with some games in hand.

“I know it’s still early days but there will be a big confidence growing with every passing week among the squad.“

Sunderland, who currently sit fourth in the League One table with 25 points, will be looking to add to Crewe’s woes when they visit the Cheshire town on Tuesday.