Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dilan Markanday is keen to see his debut for the Spurs first team inspire other young Asian footballers in their journey.

Markanday made his debut for the senior team as he came on as a substitute in the midweek game against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, in what ultimately turned out to be a 1-0 defeat for Spurs.

The young winger has been on fire for Spurs Under-23s this season, scoring six goals and assisting twice in his seven Premier League 2 games.

Markanday, who is of Indian descent, revealed that being the first British Asian player to make an appearance for Spurs’ senior team is a great feeling and he is hoping that he proves to be something of a trailblazer in terms of inspiration for other Asian footballers.

“It means a lot to be honest – to be the first is a great feeling, but more so I hope it inspires all young Asian footballers to go and chase their dreams because anything is possible if you put your mind to it and work for it” ,Markanday was quoted as saying by Tottenham’s official site.

The starlet is hugely grateful to have finally made his senior debut for Spurs, since he has been working hard for a long time to achieve his goal.

“For me, it was an unbelievable feeling to make my debut for this great club, a moment I’ve been working towards and dreaming about since I was a young boy”, Markanday added.

“For it to come true was a special feeling, one that me and my family are very proud of.”

Markanday will be hoping that the appearance in midweek is just the start of things to come and he is called up to the first team more in the future.