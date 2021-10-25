Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has been linked with a January move away from the club, has changed his agent as he continues to navigate through a tough spell at Old Trafford.

The midfielder left Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2020 to join Premier League giants Manchester United on a five-year contract, with his then agent Guido Albers orchestrating the move.

However, Van de Beek’s move to Old Trafford has not gone according to plan as he has struggled for game time under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There was a possibility of the 24-year-old leaving Manchester United on a temporary basis in the last transfer window, with Everton keen, but they ultimately decided to keep him in their ranks for this season.

But Van de Beek has only played a total of six minutes in the Premier League so far this season, even though he was promised more game time this term than his maiden campaign in English football.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf’s journalist Mike Verweij, speaking on the Kick-off Podcast, the midfielder has changed his agent as he continues to deal with his struggles at Manchester United.

Van de Beek has left Albers and hired Ali Dursun, who is also the agent of his international team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

The winter transfer window is edging closer and it remains to be seen whether Van de Beek will push for an exit come January with the backing of his new agent.