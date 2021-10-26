Newcastle United are prepared to offer big wages to Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to convince him to join next summer on a free transfer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Brozovic will be out of contract at the end of the season and Inter are keen to offer him a new deal to continue at the San Siro.

The midfielder was a key player in Inter’s title-winning squad last season and has continued to remain pivotal under new coach Simone Inzaghi as well.

Inter are hopeful of signing him up on a new contract but several clubs are circling around the Croatian due to his situation at the San Siro.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Newcastle are ready to offer him a lucrative contract to tempt him into moving to England.

The Magpies have new rich owners and the club are already preparing for next summer with the understanding that they will survive in the Premier League.

Brozovic is one of several players they are targeting and they are prepared to tempt them with big wages.

It has been claimed Newcastle are ready to offer him a contract worth €7m per season to move to the north east of England.

Inter are pushing to keep him, but if Brozovic is determined to go with the highest offer may struggle to match the terms Newcastle can put on the table.