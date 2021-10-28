West Ham United academy manager Ricky Martin has explained that Hammers starlet Divin Mubama’s athleticism and propensity for goals makes him an exciting academy prospect.

Mubama signed the first professional deal of his career with the Hammers on Thursday, after being in West Ham’s academy since the age of eight.

The young striker has been in prolific goalscoring form for the Under-18s, finishing as the Hammers’ top scorer last season, and made his debut for the Under-23s earlier this month.

Martin thinks Mubama’s talent is one to be reckoned with as he praised the young striker’s athleticism, his eye for goals as well as his mentality.

The academy manager also revealed that the youngster is supremely focused on achieving his goals and he looks forward to seeing how things shape up for the starlet.

“I think everyone can see Divin’s talent on the pitch”, Martin was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site.

“He’s left-footed, very athletic and has an eye for goal, but probably the area I really enjoy working with him in is seeing him develop his really strong mentality.

“He’s really focused as a young centre-forward, and I think he knows that he wants to be one of the best.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how far he can take himself with that inner drive.”

Mubama will be hoping that with a contract under his belt, he is able to continue progressing and scoring for West Ham’s youth sides while also taking steps towards moving up the age groups.