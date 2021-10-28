Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton is relishing the prospect of further first team action after making his full senior debut for the Reds in the EFL Cup victory over Preston North End.

Morton played all 90 minutes as the Reds won 2-0 against the Championship side to advance to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The youngster has played every minute of the Reds’ first eight games in the Premier League 2 this season and in total has 24 appearances for the Under-23s.

Morton explained that since first team football is vastly different than youth football, it took him a while to settle into the game in midweek.

The young midfielder thinks that senior football is a stern test of his abilities, but having now had a taste of it he is keen for more.

“Yeah, because I’m not used to first-team football and I’ve just come into it”, Morton told Liverpool’s official site when asked if he required time to settle in his first start for the Reds.

“Hopefully I can get more chances to prove myself.

“At the start of the game it’s not like U23s or U18s football [because] you can’t really hear yourself think.

“The fans are loud and it’s a tough test but that’s what I like, a tough test.”

Morton has been in the Liverpool academy since the age of seven, and including his appearance in the third round victory against Norwich City, he now has taken the field two times for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he will be hoping more senior action is on its way for him.