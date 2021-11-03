Jude Bellingham is claimed to be more likely to continue at Borussia Dortmund into next season than leave in the summer, despite it having been suggested the midfielder is Liverpool bound.

The 18-year-old’s performances for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has seen him being heavily linked with a return to England.

Liverpool are among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in acquiring Bellingham’s services from Borussia Dortmund as they plot to improve their midfield options.

Former Premier League star Craig Hignett claimed this week that he has good reason to believe Bellingham is set to join Liverpool, sparking further talk of a move to Anfield for the midfielder.

However, it has now been claimed in Germany that Bellingham is not planning to put an end to his association with Borussia Dortmund just yet.

According to German magazine SportBild, Bellingham is not planning to leave Dortmund yet and is happy at the club.

It is suggested that he is more likely to stay at the club into next season as he feels he has a superb opportunity to develop further in the Ruhr.

With Bellingham tipped to stay in Germany beyond next summer, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can lure him to Anfield.