Newcastle United want to agree a pre-contractual agreement with Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and then do a low-fee deal with the Italian club to sign him in January, according to the Sun.

The highly rated shot-stopper is out of contract at Lazio at the end of the season and is keen on a fresh challenge.

He has been limited to appearances in the Europa League this term, with Pepe Reina playing for Lazio in Serie A, and a January switch, rather than waiting until the summer, may appeal.

Newcastle are looking to thrash out a pre-contractual agreement with Strakosha, securing him at the end of his Lazio deal.

However, they would then quickly sit down with Lazio and attempt to agree a low-fee transfer figure to take the 26-year-old to St James’ Park in January.

Newcastle sent their top scout to watch Strakosha in action earlier this week in the Europa League.

The custodian conceded twice as Lazio played out a 2-2 draw in France at Marseille.

Strakosha is hugely experienced in Serie A, having made a total of 141 appearances in Italy’s top flight, keeping 41 clean sheets in the process.

The Albania international may find himself adapting to Premier League football in 2022 however.