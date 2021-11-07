Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit in the Premier League this evening.

The Hammers played out a 2-2 draw at Genk in the Europa League in midweek to continue their solid progress in Europe and they have not lost a game since a shock defeat against Brentford at the start of October.

However, Liverpool have won on four of their last five visits to West Ham and will start as favourites to grab another three points today.

For today’s game, David Moyes selects Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back he opts for Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to go into battle, while also selected are Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma. Up top, Michail Antonio leads the attack.

Moyes has options on the bench if he needs to make changes during the 90 minutes, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Dawson, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini