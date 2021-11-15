Newcastle United are prepared to make Lorenzo Insigne a lucrative offer to continue his career at St James’ Park, amid the attacker rejecting an approach to hold talks with Toronto FC.

Insigne is out of contract at Serie A giants Napoli next summer and so far the club have yet to make him a proposal he is happy to accept to extend his stay in the south of Italy.

Several clubs are alive to the possibility of now landing Insigne on a free transfer, with Atletico Madrid and Newcastle both keen.

Newcastle, according to RAI Sport’s Domenica Sportiva programme, are prepared to hand Insigne a lucrative package if he agrees to move to England.

The Magpies rate the Italy international and want to add him to the ranks when his contract at Napoli comes to an end.

Insigne also has interest from the MLS, with Toronto admirers.

Toronto have not had direct contact with Insigne’s entourage, however there was a request from a FIFA licensed agent to hold talks.

That request was rejected however as Insigne does not want to move to the MLS.

The Napoli attacker wants to continue his career in Europe, with La Liga or the Premier League his preferred options if he leaves Italy.