Bayern Munich and Barcelona are keen on snapping up long time Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer next summer.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Ligue 1 giants Marseille and is yet to commit to a new deal at the club.

Marseille are keen on keeping him in their ranks but Kamara is likely to enter the free agent market in the summer having already knocked back four proposals to extend his stint at the Velodrome.

The 22-year-old’s situation at Marseille has seen him turn the heads of several clubs across Europe and suitors Newcastle are believed to be keen on snapping him up for free next summer, while Serie A giants Juventus are also claimed to be tracking him.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the number of clubs keen on securing Kamara’s signature is growing as German champions Bayern Munich and La Liga giants Barcelona are also keen on him.

Barcelona are strong admirers of the Frenchman while the Bavarians are evaluating the possibility of adding him to their squad for free next summer.

Kamara is tipped to be warm to a Premier League move if an opportunity opens up, but the possibility of him extending his stint at Marseille is not ruled out.

It remains to be seen where Kamara ends up playing next season if he leaves Marseille with the likes of Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Barcelona keen on securing his services.