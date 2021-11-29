Manchester City are likely to demand a big fee for Ferran Torres as Barcelona attempt to snare him away from the Etihad in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old has settled in nicely at Manchester City since joining the club from Valencia last year and has impressed playing as a false 9 in Pep Guardiola’s system.

But his future at the club has come under the scanner ahead of the winter transfer window, with Barcelona setting their sights on him.

New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez likes him and has asked the club to take him to the Nou Camp.

Torres has also given his approval to a potential move to Barcelona, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are not prepared to lose him.

Pep Guardiola is not a fan of keeping players who do not want to stay and Manchester City are aware that Torres wants to join Barcelona.

But he has a contract until 2025 with the club and Manchester City want more than €70m before they could agree to sell him.

Barcelona do not have the funds to do such a deal but are prepared to offer players to Manchester City to lower Torres’ price.

The Catalan giants are also hoping that Manchester City give credence to the player’s wishes and agree to work out a deal with them for his sale.

But for the moment, Manchester City are refusing to move from their position as they harden their stance on the 21-year-old Spaniard.