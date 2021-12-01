New Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is currently at Old Trafford and looking at the facilities on offer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Red Devils have turned to the experienced German to guide them through to the end of the season on an interim basis.

Rangnick ended his association with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow to answer the call from Old Trafford and will take up a consultancy role with Manchester United at the end of the season when his interim job is complete.

He will not be in charge for Manchester United’s game against Arsenal on Thursday night as his work permit has not been granted.

Rangnick is though looking at the place he will call home for the coming months.

The German is currently at Old Trafford and is touring the stadium’s facilities.

Rangnick will be hoping Manchester United can record a win against Arsenal on Thursday under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

All eyes will be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start against the Gunners having been named on the bench at Chelsea.