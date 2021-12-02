Leeds United knew the man they wanted to take over at Elland Road if Marcelo Bielsa had quit last summer, according to The Athletic.

Bielsa has led Leeds up to the Premier League and secured a top half finish for the Whites last term, further endearing himself to the faithful.

However, the Argentine is not renowned for staying at clubs for a long period and is currently 66 years old.

He also only prefers to sign 12-month rolling contracts and there was speculation over whether he would still be in charge at Elland Road this season.

Leeds were determined not to be left unprepared if Bielsa did depart and identified the man they wanted to succeed the Argentine in the hot seat.

It is unclear who the manager picked by the Leeds’ board was, but the Whites were ready to act if Bielsa had decided one season in the Premier League was enough for him.

Leeds may have to dust off their plans again this coming summer, as Bielsa will be 67 years old in July.

The Argentine could opt to end his stint at Elland Road, leaving the club to look for someone to carry on his work and continue to drive Leeds forward.