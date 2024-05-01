Leeds United and Rangers target Ben Johnson is almost set to join Crystal Palace in the summer, with the Whites and the Gers set to miss out, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old right-back is a product of the West Ham academy system, but has failed to establish himself in the Hammers starting line-up.

Leeds showed interest in Johnson in the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise and Connor Roberts joined on loan from Burnley.

The Whites have retained their interest in Johnson, who is set to be out of contract in the summer and as such is an attractive prospect for Daniel Farke’s men.

Johnson has rejected several contract offers from West Ham and Rangers are also interested in him.

The defender’s representatives have held talks with Philippe Clement’s side regarding a possible move in the upcoming window.

It is said that Johnson wants to leave the London outfit on a free transfer in the summer.

The defender also has admirers in the Premier League in the form of Crystal Palace and it has been claimed that he is almost set to join Oliver Glasner’s side.

The news will be a blow for Leeds and Rangers, who are missing out on an attractive free transfer deal.