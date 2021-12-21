Negotiations over Newcastle United target Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United are progressing, with Sevilla leading the race to sign him in January, it has been claimed in France.

The 26-year-old forward’s agent has made it clear that the Frenchman wants to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer in order to play regular first-team football.

Martial has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford and is keen to move on from the club with a view to making the France squad for next winter’s World Cup.

Newcastle are keen to sign Martial and a potential £6m loan fee has been mooted, but Sevilla are also in the race.

And according to French radio station RMC, talks over a loan exit for Martial from Manchester United are very much under way.

Sevilla are the club who are leading the race to sign him at present and are in negotiations with Manchester United.

The Frenchman is claimed to be happy about the idea of joining Sevilla.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can also emerged as an option the player would be willing to take.

Manchester United would prefer to sell him and are reportedly reluctant to subsidise his wages.