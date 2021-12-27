Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has admitted that a day will come when Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Florian Wirtz will be too big for the club but is hoping he will stay for a few more years.

Manchester United are gearing up for their first transfer window under new boss Ralf Rangnick, who is renowned for his knowledge of German football, and has already jotted down players from the Bundesliga on his list of potential targets, including Wirtz.

However, Manchester United are joined by Liverpool and Chelsea in holding a keen interest in the Leverkusen man.

But Die Werkself sporting director Voller has revealed that he expects Wirtz to stay at the club for a few more seasons because his contract is not up until the summer of 2026, in addition to the club having built a strong bond with the player and his family.

“Not only because of the contractual situation – also because of the trust we have built in him and his family, we know that he will be in good hands here for a few more years”, Voller told German daily Bild.

However, Voller admitted that a day may come when Wirtz will become too big for Leverkusen, but he does not see that day in the near future.

“At some point, maybe that day will come and this club will be too small for Florian, similar to Kai [Havertz].

“But that will still take a while.”

Voller added that Wirtz staying at Leverkusen is important for the club and the whole of the Bundesliga.

He is hoping the teenager will remain at his current club for a few more years despite interest from the Premier League.

“[My] wish is that Florian will stay with us for a few more years.

“That is important for us and for the whole of the Bundesliga.

“And I think it’s his plan too.”

Leverkusen currently sit in fourth spot in the Bundesliga.