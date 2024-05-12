Manchester United are yet to work out how much they want to pay for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Premier League giants are expected to try and bring in two centre-backs in the summer transfer window.

Todibo is one of the top targets for Manchester United as they seek to reinforce their leaky defence ahead of next season.

It has been expected to be a straightforward deal as Nice are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the minority owner of Manchester United, but no deal is in place between the two clubs.

It has been claimed Manchester United are yet to decide how much they want to pay for Todibo.

The Frenchman wants to move to Old Trafford but a final decision is yet to be made over his future.

Nice are unlikely to want to appear to be helping Manchester United and there are a few more clubs are also watching Todibo.

Manchester United will likely have to press the accelerator in their pursuit of the centre-back ahead of the summer.