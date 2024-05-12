Newcastle United have their eyes on Sunderland’s 16-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg, but he is also attracting serious interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 16-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Sunderland, making 25 senior appearances for the club.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in the Premier League, with Newcastle interested in getting their hands on him.

However, Rigg is also attracting some serious interest from two of the heavyweights of German football.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League finalists Dortmund are both on red alert over Rigg.

The two German clubs have been left impressed with the teenage midfielder and are expected to make offers for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Sunderland do not want to lose him but Rigg only has a year left on his current contract with the Black Cats.

A lucrative offer from one of the German clubs could see Rigg move to the Bundesliga in the summer transfer window.