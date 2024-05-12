Newcastle United target Dougie Freedman could consider moving on from Crystal Palace if the club sell too many of their best players in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is a wanted football executive for the work he has carried out at Selhurst Park.

He is credited with spotting and signing talented young players such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton for Palace in recent years.

Freedman is one of the final two names on Newcastle’s shortlist as they seek to bring in a new sporting director but he is claimed to be happy at Crystal Palace.

There have been conflicting noises about Freedman wanting the Newcastle job, but Crystal Palace are hopeful of keeping him.

However, it has been suggested that his mind could change based on Crystal Palace’s activity in the summer transfer window.

Palace are expected to lose Olise and there are suggestions that Wharton will also attract interest.

If the club decide to sell too many of their best players, Freedman could change his mind about staying at the club.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is said to be keen on building a more competitive team moving forward.