Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has now received pitches from Sheffield United and Middlesbrough as he decides who to join this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ayling is set to leave Elland Road when his deal runs out at the end of June and the experienced defender is not short of interest.

He finished the season on loan at Middlesbrough, who saw enough to know they want to keep him.

Sheffield United, relegated from the Premier League, are also keen on Ayling though.

Both clubs have now made their pitches to Ayling and the ball is in the Leeds defender’s court over who to join.

Heading for Sheffield United could potentially see Ayling return to Elland Road next season in a big Yorkshire derby on the side of the Blades.

Leeds would hope to avoid that reunion by winning promotion through the playoffs in the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough have the advantage of having had Ayling at the club of late and will hope a happy experience at the Riverside can tip the scales in their favour.