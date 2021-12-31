Lille favour selling Yusuf Yazici to Newcastle United in the January transfer window as they feel the Magpies would be best placed to meet their expectations.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are in the market to make a number of signings in January as they look for an injection of talent to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They are keen on Lille attacking midfielder Yazici, but are not the only club interested in the 24-year-old, with CSKA Moscow and Galatasaray also admirers.

Newcastle are favoured by Lille though, according to Turkish outlet Karar, as the French side feel the Magpies are best placed to meet their demands.

Howe is expected to have a substantial transfer budget to work with and a swoop for Yazici is likely to be within reach.

The Turkey international is not a key player at Lille under coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, but he has been involved in 15 Ligue 1 games and turned out four times in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old was taken to France by Lille from Trabzonspor in 2019.

Last season he grabbed a hat-trick in the Europa League against AC Milan at the San Siro.