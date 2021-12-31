Juventus are evaluating the possibility of a player swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur which would see Dejan Kulusevski join Spurs while Giovani Lo Celso moves to the Turin giants.

Kulusevski is linked with an exit from Juventus in the upcoming transfer window and Tottenham have been credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is believed to be keen on making a move for the Swede next month and it has been claimed Spurs have contacted the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci.

Juventus are open to seeing Kulusevski leave the club, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are interested in signing a Spurs star in exchange for the 21-year-old.

The Bianconeri are evaluating the possibility of a swap deal that would see Lo Celso join their ranks while Kulusevski goes the other way and links up with Conte.

Lo Celso has only made a single Premier League appearance under Conte so far this season and had to have several spells on the sidelines owing to multiple injury issues.

The Argentine recently returned to the first team fold having recovered from a calf problem, although it is unclear whether he is part of Conte’s long-term plans at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will push for a swap deal involving Kulusevski and Lo Celso next month.