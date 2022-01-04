Kieran Trippier is to become the highest paid player at Newcastle United once he completes his move from Atletico Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are putting the finishing touches to their capture of England international Trippier, who the plan is for to undergo his medical on Wednesday, and he will become the first player in through the door under new ownership.

It is suggested that Trippier will have a relegation release clause in his contract and he is unlikely to play in the Championship if Newcastle go down.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man will have his status at the club reflected in the fact that he will become the highest earner amongst his new team-mates.

Trippier will take home around £100,000 per week in wages.

He is expected to be followed by more new faces through the door at St James’ Park as Newcastle look to avoid the drop.

Defence is a priority for a team that have conceded no fewer than 42 goals in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle are expected to look for reinforcements elsewhere too, especially as striker Callum Wilson is out injured.