Stoke City are set to put Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis through his medical paces today as they close in on sealing a loan move for the defender, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Harwood-Bellis spent the first half of the current season on loan at Belgian outfit Anderlecht under former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany.

However, the defender lost his place in the first team under Kompany in November and has clocked up just 12 minutes of football since.

The Citizens decided to recall Harwood-Bellis and are now putting the finishing touches on sending him out on loan again.

Championship promotion hopefuls Stoke are keen on taking the 19-year-old loan in the ongoing window and are now closing in on sealing a deal.

And the Potters are scheduled to put Harwood-Bellis through his paces during a medical ahead of a move on a temporary basis.

Stoke are expected to seal a deal with Manchester City for the teenager in the next 24 hours.

Harwood-Ellis is among the highly-rated talents in the Mancunians’ youth system and they will be hoping for a good amount of playing time in the Potteries.