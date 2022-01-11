Leeds United star Cody Drameh is to undergo a medical at Cardiff City on Wednesday before then joining the Welsh club on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Cardiff are keen on landing Drameh, but have faced competition from other Championship clubs, while it had been suggested Leeds did not want to let the full-back leave in the middle of a period where they have been injury hit.

However, it appears Leeds have taken the decision to allow the defender to drop down to the Championship for the second half of the season.

Drameh will be put through his medical paces by Cardiff on Wednesday and then the Welsh side plan to confirm the signing.

The defender will join on a simple loan running through until the end of the season.

Cardiff do not have an option to keep Drameh on a permanent basis, with Leeds rating the youngster highly and wanting him back in the summer.

Questions may be asked about why Leeds are loaning out a player that is in their first team amid trouble with injuries.

All eyes will be on whether the Whites make signings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.